Bhopal: Two minor boys drown in river where they went for fun on Rangpanchami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys drowned in a river where they had gone to celebrate Rangpanchami on Friday.

Their bodies were fished out by a rescue team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the evening. The Kolar police have registered a case and initiated probe. The deceased Varun Badle and Ansh aka Shubham Tiwari, both 15, were residents of Kanha Kunj in Kolar. They were friends and on Rangpanchami, they went to Kaliyasot river for fun.

They had reached the area of gate number 13 of the dam built on river where they parked their bicycle outside and entered the waters in afternoon. As the area remains deserted, no one spotted them.

They slipped into river and drowned. As they did not return till evening, their families started searching for them and later a bicycle of one of them was found near the river. Kolar police was then informed and a search was initiated. The policemen and BMC team searched the bodies within an hour. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.