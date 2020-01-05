Bhopal: Two ‘Honey Trap tainted’ OSDs shifted

BHOPAL: The state government have removed the two officers on special duty (OSD) and have sent them to their parent department. The state government has issued the orders in this regard on Saturday late evening.

The development came after OSDs of two ministers mining minister Pradeep Jaiswal and food and civil supplies minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar, were named in Honey Trap case.

OSD of mining minister Arun Nigam and the OSD of food and civil supplies minister Harish Khare have been removed.

Nigam has been sent to the tribal welfare department, where he is assistant director level officer.

Similarly Khare has sent back to his parent department women and child welfare.

Earlier the food and civil supplies minister Tomar asked the government to remove his officer on special duty (OSD) Harish Khare on December 30 last.

Additional collector of Gwalior Chandra Bhushan Prasad has replaced Khare as minister’s OSD.

Monika’s father files complaint: Monika Yadav’s father has filed a complaint to CID that his daughter Monika was pushed into the dirty business, by the accused of the Honey Trap case. During the investigation Monika has allegedly provided leads about involvement of many people into the case and has named two OSDs Harish Khare and Arun Nigam.