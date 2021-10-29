Bhopal: Two held for duping investors promising high returns

BHOPAL: Cyber cell arrested two persons for duping people in over eight states alluring them with promises of hefty returns on investments in their firm, police said on Friday.

The cops seized over Rs 10 lakh from their 14 bank accounts. The two accused are engaged in a seafood business.

The accused Govindraj aka Rohit, 23, and Rajnish Yadav, 30, had called up a Bhopal-based woman in September this year offering to double the amount she invests in their firm.

The duo sent the woman a link idplr.com and asked her to create an account on it. The woman was told to deposit Rs 21,000 and credited her account with Rs 13,000 as return. She was told that Rs 2300 is deducted as processing fee.

Later, the woman was asked to deposit Rs 90,000, which she did. However, thereafter the woman never heard from them. The woman thereafter filed a complaint with cyber police. During investigation, police traced the accused to New Delhi and arrested them. The duo was brought to Bhopal on Friday.

Police are inquiring about other people they have cheated. Police said the accused were earlier arrested by Delhi police for similar crime. Bhopal cyber cell DSP Neetu Thakur said they are in touch with police of other states to find their records and number of victims in the case.

Friday, October 29, 2021