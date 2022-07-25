e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Two engineering students caught with 3 kg ganja

Mangalwara police station incharge Sandeep Kumar Pawar told media that they got a tipoff about the drug consignment reaching in their area on Sunday.

Ganja | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two students studying in Jabalpur engineering college have been arrested by the Bhopal police with three kilogram of marijuana, said the police on Monday.

“A team was formed and reached the scheduled spot and waited for the two to reach the spot. As soon as the two reached the spot on their high speed motorcycles, the police caught them and when the search was made three kilogram of ganja was recovered from both of them”, said the SHO.

The accused of the drug peddling were identified as Brijesh Dhurve (25) resident of Balaghat. He is a student of civil engineering. The other accused Akschay Verma (18) resident of Balaghat is a student of mechanical branch.

The police have registered the case and arrested them and are now investigating the supply chain of the marijuana.

