e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two elderly brothers shot dead over property dispute

Bhopal: Two elderly brothers shot dead over property dispute

The neighbours wanted to use their road to reach their farm land along with harvester to reap the crop.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers, residents of Damoh district, were shot dead by their farm neighbours over a property dispute on Tuesday morning, police said.

Damoh SP Rakesh Kumar Singh told Free Press that Badri Prasad Shukla (68) and Ram Sewak Shukla (65) residents of Hinota Ghat under Patharia police station, had a dispute with farm neighbours.

The neighbours wanted to use their road to reach their farm land along with harvester to reap the crop. The Shukla family did not permit them. This led to heated arguments between them.

Infuriated, neighbours Jahar Singh, Ummed Singh, Makhan Singh and Arjun Singh came out with the guns and opened fire on two bothers who died during treatment. The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and have formed the team to arrest the accused in the case.

Read Also
Pakistan: Kashmir-based militant turned educationist shot dead in cold blood in Karachi; probe on
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Exam stress: Students down with nausea, stomach ache, body pain, sleeplessness and fever

Exam stress: Students down with nausea, stomach ache, body pain, sleeplessness and fever

Bhopal: Two elderly brothers shot dead over property dispute

Bhopal: Two elderly brothers shot dead over property dispute

Bhopal: Agriculture-related syllabus to be introduced in government colleges from next academic...

Bhopal: Agriculture-related syllabus to be introduced in government colleges from next academic...

Madhya Pradesh: Mass wedding under CM’s scheme to be held on April 22

Madhya Pradesh: Mass wedding under CM’s scheme to be held on April 22

Madhya Pradesh: Classes not being held, say students of ITI in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Classes not being held, say students of ITI in Jabalpur