Bhopal: Two elderly brothers shot dead over property dispute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers, residents of Damoh district, were shot dead by their farm neighbours over a property dispute on Tuesday morning, police said.

Damoh SP Rakesh Kumar Singh told Free Press that Badri Prasad Shukla (68) and Ram Sewak Shukla (65) residents of Hinota Ghat under Patharia police station, had a dispute with farm neighbours.

The neighbours wanted to use their road to reach their farm land along with harvester to reap the crop. The Shukla family did not permit them. This led to heated arguments between them.

Infuriated, neighbours Jahar Singh, Ummed Singh, Makhan Singh and Arjun Singh came out with the guns and opened fire on two bothers who died during treatment. The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and have formed the team to arrest the accused in the case.