Bhopal: Two die after consuming kheer in Tikamgarh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two children, including an infant, died and at least 50 people were taken ill after consuming kheer at a feast in Tikamgarh district, recently. The district administration,however, claimed that only a child died of food poisoning, while the infant death was due to some other reason.

As per report, a nine-month-old child and nine-year-old Prinyanka died after consuming the sweet at the feast. Tikamgarh collector Subhash Kumar Dwivedi, talking to Free Press, said, “ Inquiry has been ordered in the case. SDM has been sent to the village. A section of villagers said that stale kheer was served in Bhandara. Only a nine-year-old boy died of food poisoning, one. Infant died due to some other health reason.”

Following the incident, the administration had set up a medical camp in Keshavgarh village, in Tikamgarh district where 56 people complaining of food-poisoning had turned up.

A dozen of them were referred to Tikamgarh hospital. Officials were informed that a large number of people had consumed the kheer at the fest. No case has been registered yet as villagers refused to lodge a complaint.

