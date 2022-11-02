Bhopal: Seminar on marginalised sections from today

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The SC, ST welfare wing of Bhopal police is all set to organise a two-day seminar aimed at bringing the people of the backward castes into mainstream of the society.

The officials added that the seminar will continue till Friday at the banquet hall of police officers’ mess.

Talking to the media, additional director general of police Rajesh Gupta stated that the seminar would begin on Thursday in which Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena will preside over the programme.

Elaborating on the details of the seminar, the officials added that experts belonging to various different fields would give lectures. On the first day of the seminar, Deputy director of prosecution directorate, Sushil Kumar Jain will deliver a lecture on, ‘Anusandhan mein safalta ke mantra’, while law officer from the backward classes police wing, Vijay Kumar Bansal will deliver lecture on the nuances of writing a First Information Report (FIR).

Following this, the police officials of the backward classes police wing will present a skit under the direction of Assistant Inspector General of police of the wing Deepali Jain.

The seminar will conclude on Friday in presence of Rajesh Rajoura, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).