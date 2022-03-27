Bhopal: Two complaints against 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two complaints were filed with two different police stations against The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri for allegedly stating “Bhopalis are homosexuals,” said the police on Saturday.

One of the complaints was filed with Arera police station, by one Anwar Pathan. The second complaint was filed by Social Democratic Party members with Shahjahanabad police station.

Additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar told Free Press that the police were taking legal opinion into the complaints.

He added that two complaints were received by two police stations against film director Vivek Agnihotri.

The DCP added that complainants alleged that the filmmaker tarnished the image of Bhopalis. It said that it was an insult to many renowned people of the city who had proudly affixed Bhopali in their name like Barkatullah Bhopali, Kaif Bhopali, Asad Bhopali, Sahir Bhopali and former President Shankar Dayal Sharma who had proudly claimed that he was a Bhopali.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:22 AM IST