Bhopal: Over 500 wanted criminals arrested, second combine combat drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During the second combine combat drive, the local police arrested more than 500 wanted criminals in one night, said police on Saturday.

Additional commissioner of police Sachin Atulkar told Free Press that a combine combat drive was conducted in commissionerate area of Bhopal city.

Combing patrol was carried out last night by about 1,200 officers, staff of Bhopal urban police for arrest of absconding, those carrying reward on their head, accused with permanent warrants, he added.

He said due to surprise combing patrol, the hooligans did not get a chance to escape, which led to issuance of a large number of permanent arrest warrants. This is the first time that such a large number of warrants have been executed simultaneously by Bhopal police, which usually takes months to execute. Prior to this, 268 permanent arrest warrants were served on night of February 5.

He informed that a total number of 511 warrants including 260 permanent warrants and 251 arrest warrants were executed in 7 hours. As many as 12 people accused of district externment found violating the norms were also arrested. Besides, more than 900 warrants and notices were served, as well as more than 250 history-sheeters were checked.

Deputy commissioners of police of zones 1, 2, 3, 4 and crime, all additional deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and incharge of all police stations were in the field during combing patrol. Such action will continue in coming days.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:05 AM IST