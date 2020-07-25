Bhopal: Two Central Bank of India officials held for demanding Rs 50K bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Central Bank of India officials, including Manager (Agriculture) from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for enhancing the Cash Credit Limit (CCL), the agency said on Saturday.

The central agency on Saturday also conducted searches at the premises of the accused at Gotegaon in Narsinghpur district.

The CBI's move comes after it registered a case against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Anurag Basedia, Manager (Agriculture), Central Bank of India, Gotegaon and his colleague Parag Nandanwar were held on Friday along with one Mohan Singh Lodhi.

"It was also alleged that after negotiations, the accused reduced the bribe amount to the tune of Rs 20,000 and directed the complainant to hand over the amount to a private person."

The CBI then laid a trap and caught that person while he was accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on behalf of the bank officials.

Both the bank officials were arrested later. All the accused were produced before a special CBI court in Jabalpur which sent them to judicial custody.