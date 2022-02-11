Bhopal: Two arrested for cyber fraud in name of stock market trading

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber police on Friday arrested Mohammed Asfaq and Majid Khan for committing fraud in name of stock market trading under a fake company, Forex. Both have been sent to judicial custody.

ADG Cyber cell Yogesh Deshmukh informed the media that both accused are from Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Over Rs 10 lakh from all over country were deposited in fake bank account in the name stock market trading.

Mohammed Asfaq of Jodhpur, Rajsthan, was arrested on February 4 and Rs 50,000 cash, mobile SIM and other gadgets were recovered from his possession while co-accused Majid Khan, of Jodhpur, Rajsthan, was arrested on February 7. Victims of this cyber fraud are from Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh.

A local resident had lodged a complaint with cyber police stating that he had deposited Rs 3,55,222 in the name of stock market trading after dealing with accused. Modus operandi of the accused was they used to give temporary mobile numbers to people after making analysis of shopping apps and food delivery apps. After transaction of money, accused used to switched off their mobile phones, police added.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:24 PM IST