Bhopal: Truckers call off strike after minister accepts their demands

BHOPAL: Truckers have called off their strike after meeting with minister for transport Govind Rajput on Tuesday.

Rajput has accepted the demands of agitating truckers. They strike from October 5 had hit transportation in the state.

As per the truckers, Congress led state government in the state has already levied very high value added tax (VAT) on diesel. More over they are already grappling with the life-time tax on new vehicles was imposed by the previous BJP government. Then again vehicle insurance premium has doubled due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Not only that, GST is also imposed on third party. GST on tyres, motor parts and services are highest at 28 per cent.

A trucker alleged that the truck operators are been forced to become defaulters as they are failing to pay their due EMIs to banks. Hundreds of small transport agencies have shut down, accompanied by massive decline in fares, he added.

Truck operators association president Harish Dabar said, “Transport minister accepted our demands including quarterly taxation system. We were on strike after government had imposed life time road tax on old trucks and it was main problem for us to pay huge money at one go in form of tax. Transport industry is already facing recession and somehow, truckers are managing the show. One time tax was financial burden on them. Today, we called on minister Govind Rajput who accepted our demands.”