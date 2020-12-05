Bhopal: ‘Truck plant ideal example of use of innovative technology’

BHOPAL: “We feel that industrialists and businessmen are friends of the state government,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while inaugurating the Eicher truck plant in the Bagroda industrial area of ??Bhopal district on Saturday.

The plant has been set up on 128.02 hectares in a new industrial area being developed near Bhojpur Road, 30 km from Bhopal, at a cost of more than Rs500 crore.

The chief minister said this truck plant was an important step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’. He added that balance between industrial development and the environment was very important. “This truck plant is an ideal example of the use of innovative technology and environment protection,” he added.

The CM said, “This establishment of ours is no less than the industrial establishment of Japan or any other country in the world. All essential facilities have been provided under the Industry-Friendly Investment Policy, and will be provided in future, too. New units will get more and more support. For investment promotion, other industries will be made partners along with the Madhya Pradesh government. This will open the door to prosperity.”

Industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said this plant was the most modern and, after Pithampur and Dewas, and investment near Bhopal city would facilitate the movement of the plant’s workers.

Eicher Foundation’s CEO and chairman, Vinod Agrawal, said on the behalf of his company that Chief Minister Chouhan was always striving for the development of industries. The company has developed a total capacity of 1.3 lakh trucks in the state, with a 90,000 truck manufacturing capacity of this plant in the Bagroda industrial area.

Pro-industrial climate: Earlier, investment was being considered in Karnataka, but, in view of the pro-industrial climate in Madhya Pradesh, it was decided to set up this plant near Bhopal and Mandideep.