Bhopal: Tribal Museum to match global standard

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said efforts will be made to develop Tribal Museum that can match global standard. To revive Manav Sangrahalaya and to promote tourism, a proposal for stay of tourists will be forwarded to the Centre.

Chouhan was reviewing the works of culture department in Mantralaya on Tuesday. He said new museums should be made useful, which the new generation can see, know and understand. Tourists should be attracted to visit and they should be thrilled. Make old museums interesting and inspiring.

Chouhan said work should be done to promote tourism in Salkanpur temple too. He released a book, Mahadev, focusing on Lord Shiva idols and a brochure on Param Vir Chakra winners.

It was informed in the meeting that the major activities of Madhya Pradesh are also available on website of Government of India for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. To construct museums based on special backward tribes of Madhya Pradesh was also proposed. Under this, a museum of Bhariya tribe is expected to be built in Chhindwara, for Baigas in Dindori and of Sahariya tribe in Sheopur.

At the meeting, setting up Ram Rajya Art Gallery in Shri Ramraja Sarkar Temple premises, execution of activities prescribed in annual Kala Panchang, display of tribal Ramlilas, documentation and conservation of painted rock shelters of Madhya Pradesh, restructuring of temples of Ashapuri were discussed.

Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bais, principal secretary, culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, director, culture, Aditi Kumar Tripathi and other senior officials were present.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:48 PM IST