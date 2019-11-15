Bhopal: Tribal hero Birsa Munda was a symbol of struggle, sacrifice & renunciation: CM

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that tribal hero and freedom fighter Late Birsa Munda was a symbol of struggle, sacrifice and renunciation.

At an early age, his name got inscribed with golden letters in the history of India due to his good deeds, the CM was addressing a programme organized on Birsa Munda Jayanti at PCC office here on Friday.

On this occasion, Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma was present. The CM said that freedom fighter Birsa Munda had chosen the path of struggle at a very young age for the upliftment of his community and for ensuring justice to the underprivileged. He raised voice against the oppression of the tribal by the Britishers before independence.

The contribution of Birsa Munda in the movement against the Britishers to liberate the country cannot be forgotten.

The CM said that Birsa Munda gave a new direction and insight to the tribal community through his thinking and struggle, “Today youth must understand and adopt Birsa Munda’s thoughts for the society and the country.”