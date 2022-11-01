Bhopal: Treat gas victims suffering from cancer says State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang to AIIMS

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has asked AIIMS to give treatment to gas victims suffering from cancer. Minister was presiding over a meeting with AIIMS officials at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Those present at the meeting included Director, AIIMS, Dr Ajay Singh, Superintendent AIIMS Dr Manisha Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Gas Relief Department, Karlin Khengwar Deshmukh, Director, Gas Relief, Basant Kurre.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 23, 2021, had asked state government to provide free treatment to Bhopal gas tragedy victims suffering from cancer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal.

The HC division bench had issued orders while hearing petitions of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Udyog Sangathan and the Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch, seeking medical facilities for victims of gas tragedy, which took place in 1984.

The highly toxic methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the then Union Carbide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, killling more than 3,700 people and affecting more than 5.58 lakh others, according to the state government records.

“Free of cost treatment be provided to the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy, who are suffering from any of the cancers, in AIIMS, Bhopal, in the light of the recommendation made in the meeting convened by (MP) Additional Chief Secretary on June 17, 2021, the HC said in its order.

