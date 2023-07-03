Bhopal: Treat For Kids At Swami Vivekananda Library

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekananda Library has launched a mega collection of children’s books for its junior members. The collection includes Ruskin Bond’s Holiday Stories, Charis Cotter’s The Ghost Road, Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens A Graphic History, Volume 2, Rohald Dahl's children’s books etc.

Deputy Manager of Swami Vivekananda Library Yatish Bhatele said that all the books were put on display at the library. “A mega collection of children’s books was launched on Sunday. The collection has 40 books,” he said. Bhatele also said about 22 books were issued by children on Sunday itself. Bhatele said that Swami Vivekananda Library was taking care of children. This collection is being brought in Swami Vivekananda Library to develop children’s interest in books. He said that the children should also be encouraged to read books.

The latest books by Geronimo Stilton and Ruskin Bond have been included in this collection. Children's membership is available in the library so that children can issue books. Family members can also issue these books. The collection will remain on display till next Friday for book lovers.