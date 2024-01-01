Bhopal: Travel On Cruise From Statue Of Oneness To Statue Of Unity In 2024

'Statue of Unity' erected in honour of Patel | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nearly 130-km inter-state cruise on river Narmada from the Statue of Oneness in Omkareshwar to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat will be added to the list of tourist attraction in Madhya Pradesh in 2024.

The multi-option, multi-destination cruise, will be punctuated with rural experiences in between the two destinations. Besides, plans are afoot to link Rajhat Dam near Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh to Deogarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Intra-state cruises from Maikal Resort in Bargi near Jabalpur to Tindini in Mandla district, Dharaji in Dewas to Sailani Tapu east of Omkareshwar, Sanjit village to the tent city of Gandhi Sagar are also on the anvil. The Tawa-Madhai cruise will be given a facelift.

Identifying and developing new trekking trails in buffer zones of National Parks/Sanctuaries will also be part of 2024 tourism strategy. A special attraction - The Queens on the Wheel -an all women seven-day biking event - slated for February 2024, will take participants on an adventurous ride from Bhopal to Orchha and back to Bhopal.

In a bid to enhance connectivity between the various destinations, tourism department is working to reintroduce small aircrafts on PPP model. The department also plans to set up 12 wellness retreats in select hotels run by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, Shukla added.