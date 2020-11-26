Bhopal: Trap laid for interstate gang of ATM robbers; arrested

BHOPAL: An interstate gang involved in ATM robberies was busted by the Bhopal police with the arrest of 6 people. The cops had laid a trap for the accused persons as they wanted the gang to be caught red-handed. They were arrested while they were trying to loot yet another ATM in Bhopal on Wednesday night.

So far, the police have estimated their involvement in ATM robberies runs to looted money worth more than Rs 2 crore. However, the police could recover only Rs 15 lakh from their possession.

The gang was involved in over two dozen ATM robberies in different parts of the country, but a joint effort by the Bhopal police and cyber cell landed them in the police dragnet on Wednesday.