Bhopal: Tragedy-struck morning comes alive through the artist’s brush

BHOPAL: The city woke up to a smoke-laced tragedy-struck morning 36 years ago. The road from Somwara to Moti Masjid was strewn with human and animal bodies. Today’s generation cannot even imagine what had exactly happened then. Yet, for many old Bhopalis, that trauma is still open and hurts them.

That melancholic morning came alive in a semi-abstract water-colour painting of Faisal Mateen.

The work depicts how the tragedy snuffed out thousands of human lives, aqua-lives in the Upper Lake and hit the environment.

The painting has a leafless tree. It shows how the gas tragedy deprived a large number of trees of their leaves. Its bare branches portray the worst sufferings of residents of the city. They had none to listen to. The city wailed. This is the portrait of the painting.