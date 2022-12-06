Bhopal: Traffic diverted for sarpanchs’ convention

Representative Image | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic has been diverted for the state-level convention panchs and sarpanchs to be held at Jamboree Maidan at 10 am on Wednesday. Panchs and sarpanchs will come from all over the state to press for their demand.

Additional DCP (traffic) Sandip Kumar Dixit said, “Vehicles will start arriving from 10 am at Jamboree Maidan. We are prepared for it.”

The main demands include hike in house construction allocation for panchayat from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, hike in sarpanch honorarium up to Rs 25,000 per month and honorarium for panch at par with what counsellors of city councils get.

Diversion

Vehicles coming from Indore will be diverted to Mubarakpur, Lambakheda via Khajuri Sadak and Bakania depot.

Vehicles coming from Sagar and Raisen will be diverted to Anand Nagar via Patel Nagar Square. Parking side will be on left side of Jamboree ground.

Vehicles coming from Hoshangabad side, will be diverted from 11-Meel via outer bypass, Anand Nagar Square.

Buses

Buses coming from Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, will be diverted to ISBT via 11-Mills Chowraha and Habibganj Naka.

Passengers buses coming from Sagar, Raisen will be diverted to Patel Nagar bypass, 11 –Mills Chowraha, Habibganj Naka and ISBT.

Buses coming from Indore, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Guna, will be allowed only up to Halalpur Bus stand. Their entry towards Lalghati will remain prohibited.