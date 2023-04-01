Bhopal: Traffic diversion in view of Prime Minister's visit troubles commuters

Bhopal: Traffic jam on Saturday | FP Pics

Vande Bharat Express |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diverted in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city troubled local commuters on Saturday. Traffic was opened after 4 pm at MP Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Link Road No-1, New Market.

There was traffic jam at Chetak Bridge when thousands of people gathered to watch Vande Bharat Express after it was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi from Rani Kamlapati Railway station. Crowds blocked road for normal traffic on the bridge connecting MP Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Rachna Nagar, ISBT, BHEL etc.

The road was barricaded at PHQ Trisection instead of Sabban Square. As a result, people had to move towards Lily Talkies and Vardhman Hospital, Prabhat petrol pump, Subhash Nagar flyover to reach Jahangirabad area.

Roads were barricaded at Board Office, Parayavas Bhavan, Court Square. Heavy police force was also deployed with barricading the roads.

Similarly, traffic was diverted from Rani Kamlapati Railway station to Barkatuallah University. Traffic was prohibited on Hoshangabad Road from ISBT to BU, Bagsewania in afternoon.