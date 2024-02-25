Bhopal: Traffic Advisory Issued In View of Amit Shah's Visit Today |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police have issued an advisory for traffic diversion in light of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state capital on Sunday. The advisory will be in effect from 3 pm to 7 pm. The commuters moving from Roshanpura square to Polytechnic square, Kamla Park, Retghat, VIP road, Lalghati, Gandhi Nagar tri-junction will have to take the diverted route. They will be required to pass through the Bharat Mata square, Bhadbhada square, Sakshi Dhaba trijunction, Neelbad trijunction to connect to the Mubarakpur square.

The commuters heading towards Bairagarh, Bhopal airport, Rajgarh and Biaora will be required to take the aforementioned route to connect to their destinations. The ones heading towards Sehore and Indore will be required to connect to Ratibad and Jhagariya.

During the programme, commuting will be prohibited from Roshanpura square to Old Police Control Room tri-junction. The people going towards Bhopal junction railway station, Nadra bus stand, Bharat talkies and Malviya Nagar tri-junction from Roshanpura square will have to pass through the Police Control Room to reach their destinations.

BJP May Soon Declare Candidates For Some LS Seats In MP

Bhopal (Madhy Pradesh): The BJP may issue its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election in a week. The party may declare the names of the candidates for a few seats in Madhya Pradesh in its first list. The names of candidates for those seats, from where MPs were fielded in the assembly election, may be declared early.

Damoh, Morena, Jabalpur and Sidhi Lok Sabha constituencies are lying vacant. The party is dwelling on the names of candidates for these seats. Apart from that, the names of MPs, who may again be fielded from Lok Sabha seats, may soon be declared. The name of a candidate for Chhindwara Lok Sabha Constituency may be withheld for the time being.

The strategy made by the BJP for Chhindwara does not seem to be working now. So, the name of the candidate for this seat may be declared after a few days. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s statement in Chhindwara, that people are in a dilemma over joining the BJP but they may do so sooner or later, indicates that the party may spring a surprise in that constituency.