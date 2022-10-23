Bhopal: Trader killed with hammer over payment of Rs 50

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a scrap seller on charges of killing a trader with a hammer as the latter did not clear his payment of Rs 50. The incident occurred under Arera Hills police station area on Saturday evening. The police arrested the accused from a bus.

Police station incharge RP Singh told media that on Saturday evening that accused Bablu Khan (22) resident of Bhim Nagar, dealt in scrap. The victim Kanhiya Raikwar was a scrap trader who bought scrap from Bablu Khan.

Few days back, Bablu had sold scrap to Kanhiya and the latter had to pay Rs 50. On Saturday, Bablu Khan reached his shop and asked for money. The two had heated arguments. Finally, Bablu lost cool and hit Kanahiya with a hammer on his head. The other people who were standing nearby rushed the victim to the hospital where he died during treatment late night.

After receiving information, deputy commissioner of police Shraddha Tiwari, additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Bhadoria and assistant police commissioner of police Nidhi Saxena reached the spot. The police registered the case under Section 302 of IPC.