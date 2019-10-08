Bhopal: Tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns

BHOPAL: Tractor-trolley carrying devotees turned turtle leaving one dead and 23 injured at Marseni village under Atreta police station in Datia district on Monday. The injured devotees were rushed to the district hospital and given treatment.

Collector Babu Singh Jadon said, “All devotees were of Uttar Pradesh. One is dead while other 23 are injured. The injured have been hospitalised in district hospital, Datia. They had come to offer obeisance to deity. Their tractor-trolley turned turtle when they were returning.”

As per the CMHO Dr PK Sharma, Hemant, 20, died in accident and his postmortem was performed in Indergarh. Few of the other injured devotees were discharged with first aid medical treatment while others were admitted and continued with treatment.