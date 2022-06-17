e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: 'Total 220 industries are major polluting industries in MP'

17 are ultra polluting, 101 are highly polluting industries

Vivek TrivediUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 02:39 PM IST
Representation pic |

FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

As many as 220 industries are in category of major polluting industries in Madhya Pradesh while 101 of them are in category of highly polluting industries and 17 are ultra-polluting industries are in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides, 102 other major polluting industries, according to pollution control board officials.

However, on direction of the Central Pollution Control Board, such industries are being monitored continuously in the state.

Continuous monitoring of polluting industries is being done by Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board from Environment Monitoring Center.

This helps in controlling the pollution situation even before it is created and in getting the industries to follow the prescribed norms of pollution control.

Monitoring is also done on systematic operation of pollution control system established in industries and institutions etc. and improvement works as per requirement.

From the point of view of pollution, industries with higher than expected pollution load identified in red and orange category are under continuous monitoring.

Systems such as Continuous Source Emission Measurement Equipment (CEMS), Continuous Waste Water Quality Measurement Equipment (CEQMS), Continuous Ambient Air Quality Measurement Equipment (CAAQMS) and IPPTZ cameras are installed by the industries.

The Environment Monitoring Center gets information about the status of pollution continuously through these.

Apart from industries, the monitoring of pollution from facilities for treatment of common biomedical waste, urban waste, industrial hazardous waste, industrial effluent etc. is also done from this center.

A total of 354 source monitoring equipment, 142 continuous ambient air quality monitoring equipment, 65 continuous effluent measuring instruments, 199 IP cameras have been installed by the industries.

