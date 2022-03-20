 Bhopal: Toddler falls from corridor, dies

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A nine-month-old son of a constable died after falling from the corridor of his apartment on Saturday night, said Sahapura police.

Police station in-charge Mahendra Kumar Mishra told media that constable Arvind Kakodia younger son crawled outside the flat and came to the corridor from where he slipped through the stairs railing and fell on the ground floor.

Kakodia reached house after celebrating Holi at the police station on Saturday. After having a small chat with his wife he went to meet his two kids who were playing in the hall. However, he did not find the younger child. Looking for the baby, he came out of his flat and looked down from the corridor only to find the child lying in a pool on the ground floor.

The family rushed the child to hospital. After undergoing treatment for over six hours, the baby died. The police station in-charge said the constable and his wife were corona infected when the boy was born.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:23 PM IST