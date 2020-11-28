Bhopal: To put the economy back on the tracks, 35% subsidy to women, 25% to men to set up warehouses

BHOPAL: Extra subsidy will be given to women entrepreneurs who want to set up warehouses in Madhya Pradesh. Agriculture welfare minister Kamal Patel said that women would get a subsidy of up to 35%, while men would be entitled to 25% subsidy for establishing warehouses in the state.

Patel said the government was taking all steps to put the economy back on the tracks. There are several schemes in the state related to setting up of warehouses. Such departments as the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department, Cooperative Department and Agriculture Department are offering schemes to establish warehouses.

To promote women’s empowerment, they will be given additional subsidy that could ultimately add up to 35%. The chain of warehouses will gain more significance with the establishment of food-processing units across the state.

Replying to a question, Patel said that farmers in Madhya Pradesh would be explained about the new laws made by the Modi government. “We’ll organize chaupals in villages across the state and inform the farmers about the new Mandi Act,” Patel said.

Patel added that Madhya Pradesh had been doing extremely well in the farming sector and all the figures — whether from the central government or the state — demonstrated clearly that the farmers here were a happy lot. The government has increased the area of irrigation, and constant supply of power has been assured.