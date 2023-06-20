 Bhopal: Tigress T-14 Dies In Kanha 2 Days After Tiger Kishan's Death In Nauradehi National Park
Kanha officials called it a 'natural death'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress, aged around 15 years, was found dead in the Parsacola core area of Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla on June 17. The forest officials of the reserve said that it was a natural death.

The death comes two days after Tiger Kishan died in Nauradehi National Park

“The tigress T-14 was found dead in Parsacola core area of the reserve on June 17. It was a natural death. This tigress was not seen in camera trap since 2010,” said that Field Director of Kanha Tiger Reserve, SK Singh to Free Press.

The forest officials said that the autopsy of the tigress suggested natural death. After the post mortem, the last rites of tigress were performed as per the set guidelines.  

