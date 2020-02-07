Bhopal: Tiger mauls woman; villagers torch eco-center, block road

BHOPAL/HOSHANGABAD: A tiger mauled a woman at Mehendikheda village near Matkuli in Hoshangabad district, on Friday, triggering intense protest by villagers who ransacked and torched a portion of the forest department’s Eco-Centre demanding shifting of the big cat. Matkuli is adjacent to Satupura Tiger Reserve.

Irate villagers reached Matkuli trisection and held a road blockade, cutting down the traffic to tourist destination of Pachmarhi and Chhindwara from Bhopal. Raising slogans against Satpura Tiger Reserve administration, the angry villagers demanded authorities to immediately trace the tiger and shift it out. The locals alleged that a tiger recently shifted from Bandhavgarh in Umaria was responsible for the death of the woman.

Kushmaria Bai, 45, was at her agriculture field in morning when tiger attacked her. Her mutilated body was recovered from Matkuli forest area. A day earlier, the big cat had mauled cows.