Bhopal: Girl alleges sexual exploitation on marriage promise for 3 yrs

BHOPAL: A graduation second year student of a city college has filed a complaint with the Bilkharia police accusing her boyfriend of sexually exploiting her for the last three years on the promise of marriage. She also alleged that the accused and his friends tried to gang rape her on February 4. No one has been arrested so far
According to police, the victim was being sexually assaulted by accused Amir Khan for the last three years on the promise of marriage. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of sexual assault by the accused and gang rape bid.
According to reports, Amir Khan developed friendship with her. Later, he took her to Aditi hotel and sexually assaulted her. Later, he promised to marry to the girl and continued her sexual exploitation. As complainant came to realize Khan’s evil design, she stopped meeting him.
On February 4, the accused contacted the victim and called her for a meeting. When she refused, he insisted and even threatened to make her indecent video public. The victim relented and went to meet him. However, she found Khan’s friend Amit Khateek and Rahul Khatre too present on the scene. The duo molested her and tried to rape her. However, she somehow managed to escape from their clutches and reported the matter to the police.
SHO Lokendra Singh said, “Police team has been constituted to arrest the accused. Complaint is a student of graduation in a city college. Initially, they developed friendship and later the boy sexually exploited her. Case has been registered.”
