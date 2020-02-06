Bhopal: Girl alleges sexual exploitation on marriage promise for 3 yrs

BHOPAL: A graduation second year student of a city college has filed a complaint with the Bilkharia police accusing her boyfriend of sexually exploiting her for the last three years on the promise of marriage. She also alleged that the accused and his friends tried to gang rape her on February 4. No one has been arrested so far

According to police, the victim was being sexually assaulted by accused Amir Khan for the last three years on the promise of marriage. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case of sexual assault by the accused and gang rape bid.

According to reports, Amir Khan developed friendship with her. Later, he took her to Aditi hotel and sexually assaulted her. Later, he promised to marry to the girl and continued her sexual exploitation. As complainant came to realize Khan’s evil design, she stopped meeting him.