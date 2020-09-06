Bhopal: Throwing corona caution to winds, people flock to picnic spots, dams

BHOPAL: After a long gap, people heaved sigh of relief on Sunday as it was first Sunday when lockdown was lifted.

People flocked to picnic spots and dams sites with families to enjoy the weekend with greenery all around the state capital. Picnic spots like Kaliasot dam, Kerwan dam, Boat Club (Upper Lake) received large number of visitors as they are popular hangouts among local residents.

Similarly, people visited Boat Club with family and enjoyed boating, horse riding among other things. They were subjected to thermal screening and hand sanitization before entering the club. Van Vihar National Park was also opened after a long gap. Children enjoyed watching animals in the Park whose timings are 6 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 6 pm. Police were deployed to ensure social distancing and adherence to corona norms.

Markets also opened on Sunday after a long gap. Traders welcomed the government’s decision for lifting the Sunday lockdown, which was enforced in the state on July 9 to prevent large gatherings at picnic spots and dam sites. With monsoon here, the people with their friends and families were seen at these spots keeping all Covid-19 guidelines at bay.