Bhopal: Three open fire on minister's staff, no one hurt

Three persons allegedly opened fire on staff of food and civil supplies minister Govind Singh Rajput in Sagar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. No person was hurt in the incident.

The incident occurred under Gopalganj police station of the district. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident, search for other is on.

SP Sagar Amit Sanghi said on Sunday night around 12.45 am, three person opened fire twice on the minister's staff following dispute over parking SUV on road.

Police have registered case against three persons, of them two - Gourav Singh Chauhan and Vivek Thakur- have been arrested. The third accused Musa Lincoln fled from the spot soon after the incident. The police have seized pistol, five live cartages, empty shell of two cartages and one SUV.

While talking to media, minister said that he would apprise CM of the incident. The minister, claiming that he was clueless about the reason behind the incident, however, gave prelude to it.

The minister informed that while he was on way from office, his driver had to halt the car as an SUV was parked in the middle of the road with three -four persons sitting inside it.

The driver and guard asked the people in the SUV to clear the road, however, this led to argument between them. Nevertheless, the minister motorcade passed when the SUV was moved to another side.

However, when the minister's car was returning back, the same people who were in the SUV stopped it. They then opened fire at minister's staff.

The minister though ruled out any political angle to the incident or it having any relation with the ensuing by polls, he however maintained that if this could happen to a minister, it can happen to anyone.