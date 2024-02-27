Bhopal: Three Lose ₹14L To Crooks In Name Of Government Job | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lured with the job offers of ticket collector in railways and Home Guard, three persons lost Rs 14 lakh to crooks. MP Nagar police have registered a case against the accused here on Tuesday. The crooks were running a recruitment agency in MP Nagar promising government jobs.

The police said that the racketeers have cheated persons aspiring to get government jobs. Kamal Singh, who wanted to get post of ticket collector in railways had handed over Rs 6 lakh to the racketeers , while two other brothers Namichand Lowanshi and Man Singh Lowanshi who were aspiring to become home guards, had given Rs 4 lakh each to the crooks.

Police said in September 2020, the job aspirants had come in contact with the accused Dilip Rajput and Pradeep Vishwakarma. The duo assured them that the three will be provided their dream job but for the same they will have to shell out a certain amount. The trio, keen on getting a government job, paid the amount but thereafter they never got the good news and within six months, the crooks disappeared.

The three filed the complaint petition in the court. The court thereafter directed MP Nagar police to register a case against the two fraudsters and arrest them.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.