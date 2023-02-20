Bhopal: Three ex-ministers of Nath govt fail to make it to AICC

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The names of three former ministers in the Kamal Nath’s cabinet do not figure into the list of the 99 members selected from state to All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The 99-member list, which was released by the AICC on Monday, includes the names of prominent party leaders from the state including nine women and two Muslim MLAs. The ex-ministers whose names are missing include tribal leader Umang Singhar, Omkar Singh Markam and Sachin Yadav. Arun Yadav, the elder brother of Sachin Yadav has though found place in the committee. Nine women leaders and two Muslim leaders- Arif Masood and Arif Aqeel- both legislatures from Bhopal have made it to the AICC .

In January, the AICC had announced the names of 240 state Congress working committees and thereafter 21 names of Congress political affair committee (PAC) were also released. The state Congress party unit is gearing up for the assembly election slated later this year. AICC is also preparing for the Lok Sabha elections and the series of appointments are made in view of the general and assembly elections.Newly appointed AICC member Bhupendra Gupta said that the committee members will now elect 21-member Congress Working Committee (CWC), in the plenary session which is scheduled later this week in Raipur. These appointed delegates are part of the general body of the Congress party.

The father-son duo: Former CM Digvijaya Singh and his son former minister Jaivardhan Singh, former chief minister Kamal Nath and his son member of Parliament Nakul Nath had also got the place in the list. Digvijaya’s brother Laxman Singh has also been appointed AICC member.

Regional representation: While selecting the members, the party focused on giving representation to every area of the state. Vivek Tankha, Tarun Bhanot represents Mahakoshal; MLA Harsh Yadav, ex-MLAs Prakash Jain and Surendra Choudhary have been chosen from Bundelkhand. Ex-ministers from Nimar Bala Bacchan, Vijay Laxmi Sadho have also been included, while from Malwa Meenakshi Natrajan ex-MLA Jitendra Patwari are there. Dr Govind Singh, ex-MLA Ramniwas Rawat represents the Gwalior and Chambal regions.

