Bhopal: Three-day Tooryanaad’ 22 begins with Dhruva Band performance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Hindi festival, Tooryanaad 22, began with performance of Dhruva Band at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city on Friday.

Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti of MANIT organised the country's largest inter-college Hindi festival, Tooryanaad -22, offline after a gap of two years due to Covid-19.

Dhruva Band is the only Sanskrit band in the world, which gives performances inspired by Rig Veda and traditional music.

Noted theatre and film actor Raghuveer Yadav was chief guest. He said, “Since childhood, I listened to Hindi songs, saw acting and moved ahead. In NSD, I studied in English but I used to translate in Hindi to get the expressions.

“In my childhood, a papad seller near my house used to sing Hindi songs melodiously. Taking inspiration, I also entered music world, '' Yadav said.

IAS officer Tarun Kumar Pithode was a special guest. Recalling the school debate, he said how important it was for India to have Hindi as the national language.