Bhopal: Three-day Hriday Drishyam from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sixth edition of the annual music festival, Hriday Drishyam, will begin at three different places in the city.

The three-day event will begin with Colours of Spain (Spain) at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) on Sunday evening. It will be followed by the performance of Padma Shri classical singer Soma Ghosh and flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar at the same place.

The performance of Padma Bhushan classical singer Sajan Mishra, Sacred Flame (Fusion) featuring Purbayan Chatterjee, Joe Alvares and Satyajit Talwalkar will be held at Bharat Bhawan on Monday (January 9) evening.

The event will conclude with the performance of Mudit Chaturvedi, pop and Bollywood singer Shefali and kathak dancer Aditi Bhagwat at Ravindra Bhawan on Tuesday evening. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will co-organise the sixth edition of the annual music festival, Hriday Drishyam, in Bhopal and Indore.