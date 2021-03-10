Bhopal: Three-day Bhojpur Mahotsav to begin in Raisen from Mahashivratri

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Directorate of Culture is going to organise a three-day concert, Bhojpur Mahotsav, at Bhojpur temple in Raisen from Thursday, which is March 11, to mark Mahashivratri.

On the inaugural day, Bharatnatyam group dance by Vaibhav Aarekar and group from Mumbai and Bhakti Sangeet by Vishnu Mishra and troupe from Mumbai will be presented.

Folk songs by Phoolsingh Mandra and troupe from Bhopal, songs by Aakriti Mehra and group from Bhopal, Matki dance by Krishna Verma and troupe from Ujjain and Akhada (Bundelkhand) by Ashish Shrivastava and troupe from Sagar will be presented on March 12.

Shiv bhajan by Shubham Yadav and troupe from Bhopal, Dhruva Band by Sanjay Dwivedi and group from Bhopal, Bharatnatyam Yugal by Shachi and Chinmoi Vishwas from Lucknow and folk songs by Deshraj Narvariya and troupe from Shivpuri will be presented on concluding day, that is, on March 13.

Besides, a one-day drawing camp themed on Lord Shiva by students of Lalit Kala Mahavidyalaya will be held on March 11.