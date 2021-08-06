Bhopal: Three convicted for murdering District Industry Centre manager

BHOPAL: District and sessions court here on Friday convicted three persons and ordered life imprisonment for murdering a District Industry Centre (DIC) manager Ramdayal Bele.

Murder took place in August 2015. He was posted in Raisen district was found murdered near Bora Factory on JK Road under Ashoka Garden police station area in Bhopal. ADJ CM Upadhya awarded life imprisonment to Papu Jathav, 35, Kamlesh Mehra, 38, and Abdul Ashif, 40.

A security guard at Bora factory had spotted the body and informed police, following which a police team rushed to the spot and established the identity of deceased. The police later informed Bele’s family members about his death.

As per prosecution media cell incharge, Ashoka Garden police was informed on August 20, 2015, that a blood-soaked body was at factory gate. Police had registered case under Sections of 302 and 201 of IPC against unidentified people. Bale used to visit Raisen daily where he lived in a rented house. Vaijanti Bai was a cook there. Accused Papu Jhatav had objected to her cooking. This is the reason, Papu Jathav with Abdul Ashif, and Kamlesh Mehra murdered Bele and dumped body at Bora factory gate.

Bele was also incharge of chief minister self-employment scheme under which loan is sanctioned to unemployed youths. His family had alleged that he was murdered in connivance with department officials.

Family members had informed police that Bele had received several threatening calls as he was an honest officer and didn’t sanction loans to people who tried to get it using forged documents. Even Bale had lodged a complaint at AJK police station on July 21. But the police didn’t take action.