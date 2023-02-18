Bhopal: Thousands throng temples on Mahashivratri in city

Devotees at Bhojpur temple on Mahashivratri on Saturday | FP Pics

CM at Badwale Mahadev Temple on Saturday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees thronged different temples to offer obeisance to lord Shiva in Bhopal on Mahashivaratri on Saturday. A large number of devotees also visited Bhojpur temple on this occasion. The temples were decorated with flowers and electric lighting a day in advance.

Like every year, this year too, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Badwale Mahadev Temple at 8.15 am and offered prayers for about half-an-hour. Mayor Malti Rai, former mayor Alok Sharma, councillor Manoj Rathore and others were also present. Besides, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, collector Avinash Lawania also pulled the chariot.

A procession of Lord Shiva was taken on a silver chariot in the temple. In this, the centre of attraction was the silver idol of the bridegroom sitting on Nandi. Lord Shiva's procession from Badwale Mahadeva Temple located in Kayasthpura passed through many areas including Jumerati, Hanumanganj, Mangalwara, Itwara, Chintaman Chauraha, Chowk Bazar, Lakherapura, Somwara and others.

Former CM and state Congress president Kamal Nath also offered prayers to Lord Shankar in Bhopal on the occasion of Mahashivratri. He offered Abhishek to the Lord.

Besides, Rudrabhishek brgan from 8.30 am at Maa Vaishnodham Adarsh Nav Durga Temple located near Platinum Plaza. Pandit Chandrashekhar Tiwari informed that in the morning, Lord Pashupatinath was worshiped with fruit and 21 kg milk by Brahmins. Rudrabhishek is being done here for the last eight years.

Similarly, a beeline of devotees was seen in Birla Mandir from early morning to offer obeisance. There was a huge rush of devotees. They waited for their turn for hours in the queue. Temple volunteers were pressed into service to manage the queues in temple premises and even outside it.

