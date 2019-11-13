Bhopal: This café also offers a litter to drive away your blues

BHOPAL: Just as a visitor enters Pawpiness café six cute little pups welcome him. As they wag their tails and tongue hopping around the person he immediately becomes de-stressed. They are silent creatures but their expressions are so vibrant that one is bound to fall in love with them.

Sanjeev Varlani, owner of Pawpiness, opened this café in Gulmohar area in July.

The six puppies: 2 Pugs, 2 Shih Tzu, 1 Beagle and a Siberian husky, are owned by Varlani and stay at his home.

Varlani says that his son Bhavesh and daughter Tanisha came up with this idea after they visited a similar place in Mumbai.

“One has to pay 150 bucks to play and to pet these pooches for an hour,” the owner of the café said.

The place is gaining popularity among people who have issues in keeping dog at home.

Kanishka Verma, a resident of Shahpura told Free Press that her parents do not want a dog in the house, so she visits the café with her friends to cuddle her favourites.

“These puppies are very adorable and I visit the place in the memory of my Hank (a German Shepherd) who passed away in a car accident two years ago,” said 43-yr-old Vaishali Patel.

Café owner also said that the café has a list of own do’s and don’ts. “Like we do not allow the customers to feed our dogs and also they are restricted to wake any of the dogs if they are sleeping,” he said.

Varlani further added, “Children below 12 years of age should be accompanied by an adult.”

Also celebrated Kukur Tihar: The Varlani family also celebrates Kukur Tihar, a festival to offer garlands, tika and delicious food to dogs and acknowledge the cherished relationship between humans and dogs. The festival is celebrated a day before Deepawali. “My son and daughter celebrate tihar not just with our dogs but also with stray dogs,” Varlani said.