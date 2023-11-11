Bhopal: Thieves Decamp With Valuables Worth ₹1 Lakh

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves struck at the house of an ex-Mandi Board employee in Idgah Hills and made away with valuables worth Rs 1 lakh.

Shahjahanabad police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said that the complainant, Parvez Khan, 66, approached the police on Friday, stating that he and his entire family had gone to Acharpura to get their daughter married on October 31. He returned with his family on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

On reaching the house, he was shocked to find the lock on the main door was broken and the house was ransacked. Khan found that an almirah was broken, while the other almirah was opened using a key and cash, ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 1 lakh were missing.

On Friday, Khan approached the police and lodged a complaint. Further probe is underway, the police said.

