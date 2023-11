Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a sweets factory of Bhopal on Friday after an LPG cylinder caught fire.

The factory of Kunal Dairy, located in the Karond area of Bhopal. The incident occurred when an LPG cylinder caught fire, after which the building was engulfed in smoke and caused panic in the vicinity.

The Fire Brigade rushed to the scene, and after intense efforts, they successfully brought the fire under control, averting a major disaster.