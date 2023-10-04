Bhopal: Thieves Break Into Nurse's House, Make Away With Cash, Valuables Worth ₹3.5 Lakh | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves struck the house of a nurse in Koh-e-Fiza and made away with cash as well as valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh on Tuesday noon, the police said.

The police added that they have launched a search to nab the accused.

Investigating officer (IO) Abukar Siddiqui said that the complainant, Akshita Mishra (26), is a nurse employed at a hospital in Bhopal. Her husband Amit is a hospital employee too. Both of them reside in Durga Nagar of the city and had left home for work on Tuesday morning.

When Akshita returned home during the lunch hours, she discovered the lock on the main door of her house broken. As she went inside, she was shocked to find the entire house ransacked and her mangalsutra, as well as gold tops, four gold rings, necklace, and Rs 90,000 in cash missing.

She quickly informed the police, who arrived at her house and began an investigation. They have registered a complaint against the unidentified accused and are sifting through the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.