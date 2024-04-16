Bhopal: They Waited For Years To Realise Their Dream

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): They did not give up after initial failures. Rather, they worked hard - revising the course, solving old question papers and working on their weaknesses. Here is what the successful candidates in Civil Service Examination 2024 from the city told Free Press.

Excerpts

Identified weaknesses

It was the third attempt of Ayan Jain. In the first attempt, he could not clear mains, in the second attempt he secured AIR 87 and was selected in IPS. In the third attempt, he secured AIR 16 and has opted for IAS. He completed BTech in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi. He decided to prepare for UPSC when he was studying in college.

Initially, he stayed in Delhi and took coaching and then did self-study. “I used to make and revise my own notes while studying. I worked on my weaknesses,” he said. His father is a retired IPS officer and mother is financial advisor.

- Ayan Jain - (AIR 16)

Revision key to success

Sameer Goel (31) and Sachin Goel (27) are sons of Sanjay Goel, the ED of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal and Dr Sangeeta Sharma, a paediatrician. Sachin is a doctor. Both the brothers have succeeded in their fifth attempt. “Our success mantra is revision. We used to study for 10-11 hours everyday,” says Sachin. Both want to join Indian Revenue Service. They used to burn stress through walking or jogging. They have not used social media for last two years.

- Sameer and Sachin Goel, (AIR 222, 209)

Credits God, consistency

Akash Agarwal has cleared the examination in fifth attempt. After completing his schooling from Campion School, Bhopal, he did BE in electrical engineering from Faridabad. His father is an engineer and works for a private firm. His mother is a housewife. He used to study for nine hours everyday, which went up to 16 hours during exam time. He gives credit to God and consistency for his success. To burn stress, he would do stretching exercises, paint and listen to Urdu poems on Instagram.

-Akash Agarwal (AIR 105)