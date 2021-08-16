Bhopal: There should be no injustice with any section of society, says Solanki

BHOPAL: Former Haryana and Tripuira governor Kaptan Singh Solanki wants reservation in Constitution to be reconsidered in view of 127th Constitutional amendment. The 127th amendment bill, 2021 passed by the Parliament in the second week of August restored the power of states to identify socially and economically backward classes.

Solanki’s suggestion for reconsideration of reservation comes at a time when the BJP and the Congress have locked horns over the issue of enhanced reservation to OBCs from 14% to 27%. Talking to Free Press Solanki said, “The Constitution doesn’t talk of justice to any particular caste or class and guarantees equal opportunities to everyone. It doesn’t discriminate among people based on caste and class. All are equal. Those who have been backward and didn’t get opportunities for centuries must be given importance. But the reservation was meant for only 10 years and during this period many are in creamy layer now.”

Earlier, the octogenarian leader who has been a Rajya Sabha member and also state BJP general secretary in MP said in a tweet, “After the 127th amendment it appears that as safety of life is supreme so is the national integrity, harmony and social amity. Hence, a committee should be constituted for (looking into) reservation on the pattern of Constitution committee (Samvidhan Sabha) the suggestions of which should be accepted by the Parliament.”

The leader also said that the power of identification of OBCs vested with the states would result in agitation by affected ones.

“If some new castes are identified as part of OBCs which, of course, will be eligible for the reservation then the prospects of those already in the beneficiary list will be affected and then there will be a new dispute”, he added.

On Pegasus issue, Solanki said, “The Centre’s announcement to constitute a committee to inquire into Pegasus issue is a welcome step. Had we left the issue on SC, the Parliament would have been saved from the disruptions. The same (step) should be followed in farmers’ agitation.”

However, Solanki who praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech from Lal Quila on Independence Day as a historic one said, “My tweets are to make the parliamentary democracy transparent, people friendly and trustworthy. Drawing inferences from the same as support or opposition to anyone is a matter of concern (for me).”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:00 PM IST