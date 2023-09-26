Bhopal: Theft At Jain Temple, Idols, Valuables Worth ₹4 Lakh Stolen

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of unidentified thieves barged in a Jain temple located in Vardhman Nagar situated on Airport Road on Sunday late night. They made away with three idols of deities and other valuables worth Rs 4 lakh, the police said.

The police added that a case had been registered and probe was underway. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said that devotees at Jain temple were busy celebrating Dhoop Dashami. After the festivity, the temple was shut at 11 pm on Sunday.

On Monday, when the devotees visited the temple, they found all the three idols of Jain Tirthankar, valuables whose total cost was Rs 4 lakh. The incident was brought to cognisance of Bhopal Digambar Jain Panchayat committee president Manoj Jain Banga, who approached police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused.

SHO Tripathi said that the police sifted through the CCTV footages to trace and apprehend the accused.