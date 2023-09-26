 Bhopal: Theft At Jain Temple, Idols, Valuables Worth ₹4 Lakh Stolen
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Theft At Jain Temple, Idols, Valuables Worth ₹4 Lakh Stolen

Bhopal: Theft At Jain Temple, Idols, Valuables Worth ₹4 Lakh Stolen

The police added that a case had been registered and probe was underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of unidentified thieves barged in a Jain temple located in Vardhman Nagar situated on Airport Road on Sunday late night. They made away with three idols of deities and other valuables worth Rs 4 lakh, the police said.

The police added that a case had been registered and probe was underway. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said that devotees at Jain temple were busy celebrating Dhoop Dashami. After the festivity, the temple was shut at 11 pm on Sunday.

On Monday, when the devotees visited the temple, they found all the three idols of Jain Tirthankar, valuables whose total cost was Rs 4 lakh. The incident was brought to cognisance of Bhopal Digambar Jain Panchayat committee president Manoj Jain Banga, who approached police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused.

SHO Tripathi said that the police sifted through the CCTV footages to trace and apprehend the accused.

Read Also
'Urban Naxals Are Running Congress Party': PM Modi In Bhopal
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Collector Asks Officials To Solve Pension Cases In Three Days

MP: Collector Asks Officials To Solve Pension Cases In Three Days

MP: Sehore First District To Better Services Under Ayushman Bharat

MP: Sehore First District To Better Services Under Ayushman Bharat

MP: Buxawaha Residents Struggle Daily To Quench Thirst

MP: Buxawaha Residents Struggle Daily To Quench Thirst

Bhopal: Padosi Depicts Inner Conflicts, Dual Mentality Of Men

Bhopal: Padosi Depicts Inner Conflicts, Dual Mentality Of Men

Bhopal: Typhoid-Stricken Man Ends Life In Bilkhiria, Probe Underway

Bhopal: Typhoid-Stricken Man Ends Life In Bilkhiria, Probe Underway