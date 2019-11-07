Bhopal: ‘The present ideology of mainstream cinema is to make money’

BHOPAL: People of this country are living in fear, which is bad for democracy, said thrice National Award winner film actor, director and writer Rajat Kapoor.

Rajat made the remark on being asked about the freedom of speech in the present scenario during an interaction with media persons at a local hotel in the city on Thursday.

He further said, “I don’t know, what has happened. The atmosphere has become quite weird. Nowadays, nobody can speak openly. If people speak against government, they face sedition charge, which is sad.”

“We live in a democratic country and we have right of freedom of speech of expression. Kisi ke mann mein agar dar hai to ye acchcha nahi hai (its not good to have fear of mind),” said the 58-years-old ace actor and director.

When asked about the type of films according to the need of hour, Rajat said, “See, there is a need for every kind of films. I think it is a big thing to bring changes in the society through movies, but at least, we can create awareness and talk about such issues through a film like Mulk.”

“The present ideology of mainstream cinema is to make money. The filmmakers are not interested in bringing in social change rather selling tickets. The aim of commercial movies is to make money. It is like a corporate. And corporate is not interested in social change. They are just interested in profit,” the theatre actor said.