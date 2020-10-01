Bhopal: The 80th raising day celebrations of Mahar Regiment organised at Sagar

BHOPAL: The 80th raising day celebrations of Mahar Regiment was organised on Thursday, at Mahar Regiment Centre, Sagar.

On the occasion of the raising day, Brig Ashit Bajpai, Commandant Mahar Regiment Centre paid tribute to heroes of the Regiment who sacrificed their lives for the Nation at War Memorial.

The Mahar Regiment commenced its journey on Oct 01, 1941, with the raising of the first Battalion and has now grown into a Regiment with 21 regular Infantry Battalions, Three TA Battalions, Three RR Battalions and a Task Force.

Raised as an Infantry Regiment with pure class composition of Mahars, it evolved into a mixed class Regiment with Border Scouts Battalions joining it, eventually becoming ‘All India All Class’ (AIAC) Regiment.

The Regiment has achieved special achievements in nation building, relief operations, awareness programmes and sports competitions.

Many soldiers of the regiment have represented the country in the Asian Games and Olympics, including Sub Amit Panghal of 22 Mahar battalion, who had won laurels in the recent commonwealth games, Asian games and world boxing championship.

The Regiment has given stellar leaders to the Army and the Nation with Late General KV Krishna Rao, PVSM as Chief of Army Staff (1981 - 83), Governor of five North Eastern states as also J&K and Late General K Sunderji, PVSM as Chief of Army Staff from (1986 - 88) and three Army Commanders namely Lieutenant General SPP Thorat, KC,Padamshri,DSO, Lieutenant General B C Nanda, PVSM, AVSM and Lieutenant General Gyan Bhushan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC.

The might of the Mahar troops in the battlefield has been incomparable. Brave Sepoy Anusuiya Prasad of the regiment has the distinction of being the youngest ‘Mahaveer Chakra’ honour for bravery. Major Ramaswami Parmeshwaran has been awarded the highest gallantry award ‘Param Vir Chakra’ and Subedar Suresh Chandra Yadav with the highest gallantry honour ‘Ashok Chakra’ in peace. The regiment holds a special place in the Indian Army, receiving around 2297 adornments.