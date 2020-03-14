Bhopal: Thanks to CPA’s apathy, Arera Colony residents shell money for park’s upkeep

BHOPAL: All thanks to apathy of Capital Project Authority (CPA) the residents of E-5, Arera Colony have been deprived off a properly maintained park.

The condition of the park is such that the residents cannot move inside the park, Children cannot enjoy the swings or the cricket pitch installed in the park.

Residents have placed earthen pots with flowering plants on their own. They have made arrangement of irrigation to protect the plants from wilting.

Residents have submitted their plan for up-gradation at CPA administration which has assured them for up-gradation after state budget.

Savitri Krishna Murti said, “Park is in very bad shape. We try our level best at our own level for maintenance. But onus lies on CPA to maintain the park. We cannot move properly in park. However, things are in knowledge of CPA officials but even after it, things are not taking shape.”

Jawahar Singh, CPA Superintending Engineer, said, “After state budget, we will take the up-gradation of parks into hand. Proposal has been sanctioned and development work of E-5, Arera Colony, will be executed. Residents have brought the things into notice and It is our duty and responsibility and we will do it. Gradually things are taking shape. And now the park will be well developed.”

Vashu Vajpayee, said, “Many times, we brought the things into notice of CPA officials but due to their apathetic attitude the development of the park has been ignored. A portion of fence which got damaged after a tree has fallen and as CPA did not turn up we got it repaired on our own. So it is indifferent attitude of CPA.”

Neeraj Gulati said, “We have already put up proposal before CPA for up gradation of the park. But CPA is waiting for the state budget. After it, CPA has assured to take up the work for renovation and up-gradation of the park. However, we try to maintain the park at our own level.”